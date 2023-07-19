Brad Lena, a volunteer teacher at county and state correctional institutions for the last eight years, will speak Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Meadville Public Library.

His talk, “Reclaiming the Human Being — a view from inside the bars,” is an overview of what Lena learned during his eight years as a volunteer instructor at the Allegheny County Jail and most recently at the State Correctional Institution-Albion. He will share what he learned about incarcerated people and rehabilitation. He is currently conducting a class at Albion.

The teaching elements that Lena uses are discussions about prisoners’ lives outside and inside the jail, movies drawn from real life, and group exercises in problem solving.

More information: Contact the library’s main desk at (814) 366-1773 or email info@ccfls.org

