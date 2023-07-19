Brad Lena, a volunteer teacher at county and state correctional institutions for the last eight years, will speak Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Meadville Public Library.
His talk, “Reclaiming the Human Being — a view from inside the bars,” is an overview of what Lena learned during his eight years as a volunteer instructor at the Allegheny County Jail and most recently at the State Correctional Institution-Albion. He will share what he learned about incarcerated people and rehabilitation. He is currently conducting a class at Albion.
The teaching elements that Lena uses are discussions about prisoners’ lives outside and inside the jail, movies drawn from real life, and group exercises in problem solving.
• More information: Contact the library’s main desk at (814) 366-1773 or email info@ccfls.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.