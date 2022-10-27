Two state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants totaling $2.5 million will aid in job creation to improve the local economy and preserve history in Meadville.
A $2 million grant will go toward renovation of Allegheny College’s Reis Hall to create a new Center for Business and Economics on campus for the college’s students and staff as well as local job seekers and job creators.
A $500,000 grant will go toward renovation of the Crawford County Historical Society’s Holland Hall on Terrace Street into a small hotel while preserving the historic mansion.
Both grants were announced Wednesday afternoon by state Sen. Michele Brooks, whose district includes Crawford County. Brooks called both projects ones that will increase economic opportunities for the Meadville area.
Reis Hall, built in 1902, had served as the college’s library facility until it became administrative and other offices after Pelletier Library opened in 1976. Reis Hall was closed in 2018 by Allegheny when renovations began on neighboring Bentley Hall, its main administrative building.
The renovation is to include restoration of Reis’ historic features plus construction of lightweight tech facilities, smart classrooms, design labs and collaborative workspaces. It will become the Allegheny College Lab for Innovation and Creativity, Computer Science and the Center for Interdisciplinary Research.
“The renovation of an underutilized building on campus to become a cutting-edge facility that will house advanced manufacturing and robotics/automation labs and material research facilities brings true new value to local manufacturers,” said Jim Becker, executive director of the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County, the county’s lead economic development agency.
The project is “a very important investment and the first crucial step in a partnership between the college and the local manufacturing community,” according to Tami Adams and Elisabeth Smith. Adams is executive director of the Northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association, a manufacturing trades group, while Smith is president and chief executive officer of Meadville’s Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc., one of the county’s largest industrial employers.
The $500,000 grant to the Crawford County Historical Society will preserve Holland Hall, one of the city’s mansions along Terrace Street to enhance tourism by converting it to a small hotel complex.
“We are thrilled,” Josh Sherretts, executive director of the historical society which purchased the property in 2021. “We’re not just preserving it, but removing it from being a blighted property.”
Holland Hall, also known as the Huidekoper House, will be redeveloped into a 14-room hotel with restaurant plus an entertainment venues showcasing local wineries, breweries and distilleries.
Currently, there are no operational hotels within the city of Meadville itself. A 2020 hotel market study conducted by the Economic Press Alliance of Crawford County found there is a market for 75-100 hotel rooms within the city’s downtown district.
Holland Hall will receive a new roof and a full structural and masonry restoration plus any asbestos-containing materials will be abated.
The historical society has a $500,000 local match for the grant already through private donations via estates, Sherrett said.
Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects. RACP projects are state-funded and cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.
