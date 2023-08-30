The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced new grant funding totaling $1,397,400 for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and snowmobile facilities and trails in Pennsylvania.
“Thousands of avid ATV and snowmobile riding enthusiasts recreate in Pennsylvania annually and DCNR supports projects that improve upon and expand these types of motorized recreation opportunities across the Commonwealth,” Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “The fall grant round opened earlier this month and we encourage municipalities and organizations to apply before the Sept. 29 deadline.”
Area grant recipients are:
• Tri-County Snowblazers, Inc., $115,000 to purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 90 miles of snowmobile trails in Erie, Warren and Crawford counties.
• McKean Area Snowmobile Club, Inc., $11,000 to purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 162 miles of snowmobile trails in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties.
• Wales Sno-Drifters, Inc., $24,000 to purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 50 miles of snowmobile trails in Erie County.
The department can award grants two times each year to municipalities and organizations for development of publicly accessible ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.
The fall ATV and Snowmobile grant round opened on Aug. 1 and closes on Sept. 29.
Grants are open to municipalities, non-profit and for-profit organizations.
Proposed snowmobile and ATV related projects eligible for DCNR grants include planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, maintenance, purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction, and development of educational programs related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities.
No match is required for this funding; however, applications providing matching funding will be given additional consideration.
With a few limited exceptions, all snowmobiles and ATVs in Pennsylvania must have a registration issued by DCNR. Statewide, Pennsylvania has nearly 35,000 active snowmobiles registered, and more than 286,000 ATVs. Grants are administered by DCNR with funding provided from registrations.
