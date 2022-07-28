State officials have announced a new $25 million recovery and reimbursement program for poultry farmers and integrators impacted by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
HPAI directly impacted 17 poultry farms in Lancaster and Berks counties this spring and summer, causing a loss of more than 4.2 million birds. The commonwealth’s new HPAI Recovery Reimbursement Grant Program provides $25 million to help bridge the gap for affected farmers and facilitate a path to recovery.
The grant program, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, will provide reimbursement to farms, integrators and allied industries directly impacted by HPAI by suffering demonstrable financial losses due to inclusion in a control or quarantine zone.
Losses up to $100,000 will be reimbursed at 100 percent. Losses of amounts over $100,000 may be reimbursed on a percentage basis, based on the number of applications received and available funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.