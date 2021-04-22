More than $400,000 in state funding has been awarded to Jamestown and Rockdale Township toward projects in their communities, according to state Sen. Michele Brooks.
Grants from the Multimodal Transportation Fund have been approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, said Brooks, whose 50th District includes both municipalities.
Jamestown will receive $220,000 for the construction of Water Street Community Park. The project will include new benches, picnic tables, a grill, landscaping, lighting, and handicapped-accessible sidewalks and spaces.
Rockdale Township was awarded $188,276 to upgrade Wilkie Road in the township.
Projects awarded funding are to help promote job creation, economic growth, community walkability and access, Brooks said.