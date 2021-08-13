Coronavirus cases continued their upward trend as the state recorded more than 2,000 new cases on Thursday while the number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19 remained steady at 908, the Department of Health announced.
The 2,089 new cases mark just the second time since May 15 that the state has surpassed 2,000 cases in a day. It’s also the second time this week: The first time was Tuesday, when the state recorded 2,076 new cases.
The increase brought the state’s average for the past week to 1,701 cases per day — nearly 10 times higher than on July 1, when the rolling seven-day average was 174.
Also on Thursday, the department announced 16 new COVID-related deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 27,941 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Locally, there were nine new cases, bringing the total for Crawford County to 58 for the past seven days. Regionally, Erie County added 54 cases, Mercer County added nine, Venango County added three and Warren County added one.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 11 COVID patients hospitalized in Crawford County. However, a Meadville Medical Center official told the Tribune on Thursday afternoon that 12 patients hospitalized in Meadville had tested positive.
Statewide, the number of COVID patients in intensive care (ICU) was up by two to 226, according to the dashboard, while the number of those patients on ventilators was down from 113 to 108.
The state dashboard listed four COVID patients in intensive care in Crawford County, two on ventilators. Both figures remained steady from the previous day. The state said there was one adult ICU bed available, the same as Wednesday.
The state says more than 11.8 million vaccinations have been administered for COVID-19 and 5.79 million residents are fully vaccinated, including 32,675 in Crawford County. That’s an increase of 33 over the previous day for the county.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 47.1 percent of county residents 12 and over have been fully vaccinated. No COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for children under 12.