Pennsylvania’s Department of Health added 1,163 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the first time since March 17 with more than 1,000 new cases.
Thursday’s total of 1,163 pushes the state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases to 737. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over the past week, new cases have increased by 26 percent statewide.
Locally, there were three new cases in Crawford County for the second straight day. The county’s seven-day average of new cases is 2.7. The last time the county had 10 or more cases reported in a single day was Feb. 28.
Regionally, Erie County added 25 cases, Mercer County added six, Venango County added three and Warren County added four.
Allegheny College reported on its COVID-19 website that there was one active case among students and one active case among employees.
The department linked 21 deaths to COVID-19 statewide on Thursday, the third consecutive day with at least 20 deaths statewide. The Crawford County Coroner’s Office reported the death of a man in his 70s on Thursday. It was the second coronavirus-related death in the county this month after there were four reported in March. There have been 301 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, the number of cases was down 2 percent, hospitalizations were down 8 percent and deaths were down 19 percent last week. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases is up 26 percent, while the number of deaths was down 6 percent and hospitalizations down 12 percent.
There were 427 COVID hospitalizations statewide Thursday, up three from Wednesday’s report. There were 64 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), down one, and 45 were breathing using ventilators, also down one.
The number of people hospitalized in the county was two, a decrease of three from Wednesday. There was no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, the same as Wednesday. There were 12 ICU beds available, a change from 13 listed in the previous report.
The state reported that the number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated was 7.32 million, including 39,662 people in Crawford County (an increase of 10 from Wednesday). A total of 18,920 people in the county have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13 (up 29).