The Office of Commonwealth Libraries (OCL) is now accepting applications for its 2023 Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities program.
“Keystone grants ensure that libraries are welcoming, safe, and functional for everyone in the community, and a fitting reinforcement of the message that libraries belong to everyone, and everyone belongs in libraries,” said Susan Banks, state librarian and deputy secretary for the OCL.
The Keystone grant program provides funds to sponsoring municipalities for up to 50 percent of eligible project costs to plan, acquire, construct or rehabilitate public libraries as outlined in the program’s guidelines.
Examples of fundable projects include, but are not limited to, Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades, a new roof, replacement windows, energy-efficient upgrades to HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems, new elevators, facility expansion and new construction.
To be eligible, the sponsoring municipality and the board of the state-aided library must jointly prepare and submit their application. A competitive review process is used to evaluate and score applications.
Keystone grants are competitive grants funded through the Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund. Grants of up to $750,000 may be used for planning, acquisition, construction and rehabilitation of public libraries, and must be matched dollar-for-dollar.
Applications are due Oct. 14 and grant applicants will be notified on the status of their applications in February 2023. The grant performance period for projects is expected to be April 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024.
• More information: Email RA-Keystone@pa.gov, call Ed Lupico at (717) 783-5747, or visit statelibrary.pa.gov.
