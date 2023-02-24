VERNON TOWNSHIP — The Meadville-area Starbucks that’s been under construction in Vernon Township since last year is now anticipated to open late next month.
Ground was broken in June 2022 on the project — a 2,400-square-foot freestanding Starbucks with a drive-thru — at the front of Piper Plaza along routes 6, 19 and 322, just west of Meadville. It initially had been expected to open by late fall.
“The most recent estimate I’ve been given is the end of March,” said Tim Piper of Possum Hollow Properties, which owns the shopping center where the coffee shop will open. “There have been supply chain issues with steel and delays with the roof top (heating/air conditioning) units.”
While the exterior of the building is complete, the interior isn’t, according to Piper. Coffee-making and other restaurant equipment needs to be installed along with finishing the interior of the cafe.
The interior work is to be done by Rycon Construction Inc. of Pittsburgh, which is waiting on equipment.
“It’s disappointing, but you’ve got to deal with what you’ve got to deal with,” Piper said of the delay.
He noted that a real estate sign located at the front of the property near Starbucks is to attract a potential retailer for the last remaining 2,500 square feet of available space in the plaza.
The 14,200-square-foot shopping center currently has five tenants.
