Scott Stallings of Saegertown is seeking a four-year term on PENNCREST School Board.
Stallings has been a Crawford County resident since 2011. He has crossfiled for both the Republican and Democratic nominations in the May 16 primary.
Stallings said he is committed to all individuals in the district — teachers, staff, students, parents and taxpayers.
“I want to foster open and truthful communication and foster an environment that allows for the educational, mental, emotional needs and safety of all people that call PENNCREST schools home,” he said in making his announcement.
Stallings and his wife, the former Monique Mattocks of Saegertown, are the parents of two elementary-age children.
