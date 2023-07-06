ERIE — Stairways Behavioral Health, an affiliate of Journey Health System, announced Melanie Hake as its new executive director effective Saturday.
Hake was promoted to manage the agency since her predecessor, Robin Dowling, retired on June 30.
Hake, a Gannon University graduate, began in 1995 as a rehabilitation technician at the Stairways Women’s Unit. She also held residential positions for various programs at Stairways including rehabilitation coordinator, program supervisor, and director and administrative residential director. Hake was a supervisor for independent living services, currently known as Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services at Stairways. She worked in the outpatient clinic as a treatment coordinator, but most recently held the position of administrative director of Residential and Addictions Treatment Services. On March 1, Hake assumed the position of assistant executive director.
“We’re proud of Melanie’s professional background and we believe she’ll be a wonderful leader,” said Guy Signor, president and CEO of Journey Health System. “She has extensive experience serving the consumers at Stairways, as well as, a passion for expanding behavioral health care in the community.”
Hake stated, “I wish to thank Robin Dowling, our staff and donors for making Stairways a leader in behavioral health care over the years. I’m also grateful to the board for the opportunity to represent this organization in the role of the executive director. My heart and passion is with this organization, the population and community we serve, and the staff that carry out the Stairways’ mission.”
• More information: Visit stairwaysbh.org.
