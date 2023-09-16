WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event Monday at the Crawford County Fairgrounds raised more than $1,500 to support the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, according to organizer Brian Knickerbocker of Meadville Central Fire Department.
“It was a nice turnout,” Knickerbocker said.
The third annual occurrence of the event drew 87 participants, according to Knickerbocker. Climbers went up and down the stairs of the fairgrounds’ grandstand 17 times to simulate the distance from the ground to the top of the 110-story World Trade Center buildings.
Meadville Central firefighters first organized a local version of the national event in 2021 to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11, when 343 firefighters were killed in the collapse of the Twin Towers.
