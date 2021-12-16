WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A police department already left short-staffed by resignations was reduced even further last month due to health issues.
“For the month of November, you’ll find that the number of calls is down dramatically,” Chief Chip Brown of West Mead Township Police Department said Tuesday as he began his monthly report to the township’s Board of Supervisors.
The statistics that followed showed just how dramatic the reduction in enforcement was.
The department as a whole worked just 38 hours for the month, according to Brown’s report. Only four hours were spent on patrol time. No traffic stops were conducted, and Brown reported no arrests.
Twelve investigations were conducted, ranging from a response to a complaint about an animal to a report of a stolen vehicle. The department’s vehicles were driven a total of 156 miles.
By contrast, the department’s vehicles were driven 2,586 miles during November 2019, Brown reported at the time. In the same month, West Mead police responded to 66 calls and worked a total of 325 hours, with 131 of those hours spent patrolling and conducting traffic watch activities. The department made 16 traffic stops that resulted in one ticket and 15 warnings. The 71 investigations conducted produced five felony arrests, nine misdemeanor arrests and four summary arrests.
After hearing Brown’s report this week, Supervisor John Shartle referred to it as “about the lightest month you’ve ever had.” Brown nodded in agreement.
The chief explained that the resignation of one full-time and one part-time officer in late October and early November were followed by another staff member taking a medical leave and another who missed time due to COVID-related issues.
Though the month didn’t produce the usual numbers, that doesn’t mean the department wasn’t busy. In fact, according to Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap, “it was all hands on deck.”
State police provided assistance throughout the month, according to Dunlap, and township employees helped where they could.
Dunlap, for instance, handled calls concerning illegal burning that normally would have been passed along to the police department. She also took responsibility for the online registration process involved in hiring a new officer, a process made significantly more cumbersome by regulations implemented this year, according to Brown.
“It absolutely is not easy,” Brown said of the hiring process.
Act 57 of 2020 requires the state agency that oversees municipal police officers to develop a database to hold separation records of all law enforcement officers in the state. The database became operational in July and West Mead is in the process of hiring its first officer since it was implemented
“We have one (new officer) that should be completing the process and getting on board,” Brown told the supervisors. The department also has additional hiring prospects for early 2022, he added.
“In October and November, it was looking pretty bleak,” Brown said regarding efforts to fill staffing vacancies. “Then the ‘light switch’ went off and two, three, four different people were showing interest.”
Following the meeting, Dunlap struck a more cautionary tone regarding police staffing.
“We’re looking at our options,” she said. “We’re trying to figure out budgetary expenses and what it would take.”
On a more positive note, Dunlap said that the two officers who had been out last month have now returned to work.
The two resignations approximately six weeks ago left the department with one full-time officer and three part-time officers, Brown said last month. A few years ago the ideal staffing level was two full-time officers and five or six part-time officers. As chief, Brown represents one of the part-time positions.
While Brown expressed a new optimism regarding hiring, he maintained a pessimism toward the labor outlook in general, particularly for a small township force competing against larger urban forces in the region for a small pool of officers.
“Everything comes down to the dollar amount,” he said. “We cannot compete with the bigger cities. … The township just can’t do it — we can’t afford it.”
