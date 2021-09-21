Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.