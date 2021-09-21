EDINBORO — The stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Edinboro late Saturday night remains an active investigation, according to Edinboro Police Chief Al Donahue.
The victim remains in stable condition at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Donahue said. However, authorities have not yet been able to talk to the victim, Donahue said Monday.
The man was injured when he was stabbed in the head in the 100 block of Waterford Street near the campus of Edinboro University late Saturday.
Donahue said witnesses described the suspect as a white man with a short beard in his early 20s. The suspect was described as skinny and about 6 feet tall and was wearing a black hat, black hoodie, gray cargo pants and black shoes, he said.
Anyone with relevant information should contact Edinboro Police Chief Al Donahue at (814) 734-1812, Extension 132.