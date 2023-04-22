Roseanne Staab of Espyville has announced her candidacy for the Republican Party nomination for township supervisor in North Shenango Township in the May 16 primary.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
Staab currently is a supervisor and was appointed to the seat in November 2022 to fill a vacancy by the resignation by Bob Waddingham.
Staab said her vision for North Shenango Township is to preserve the integrity and conservation of the Pymatuning Lakeland area, with its many tourist attractions, fishing and hunting opportunities, and valuable farmland.
“Farmers are our bread and butter; no farmers, no food,” she said. “Tourists come to Espyville to see the beautiful countryside of hay fields and woods, not a downtown city-scape.”
Staab said she is aware of the volunteer fire department and emergency medical services crisis-level lack of volunteers, as well as the tight monetary budget of North Shenango Township relevant to support for the township’s fire department.
Staab said she currently is working with her colleagues and the NSVFD on possible grants to help offset fire department expenses.
Road maintenance, property blight and listening to the township residents and acknowledging their concerns also are her priorities in the township.
Staab also sits on the North Shenango Planning Commission with a volunteer secretary tenure for six years, overseeing municipal planning code implementation and management of local zoning districts and property development. She also is volunteer secretary with Shenango Neighborhood Crime Watch.
An Espyville native, Staab is graduate of Conneaut Lake High School. She is a graduate of Slippery Rock University with a bachelor of arts degree in foreign language and history. She also is Usui Reiki Master therapist; holds a Level 1 EAGALA Equine-Assisted Psycho-Therapy Certificate; and has been a part-time newspaper reporter for Community News Linesville for 16 years. She and her family own several farms in Espyville.
