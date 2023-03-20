It may have been cold, windy and a wee bit snowy along Chestnut Street at noon Saturday for Meadville’s Jack Curtin St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration, but for Samantha Walker of Greenville it was like coming home.
This year marked Walker’s 21st visit to the parade — and she’s only 24.
“At this point, I kind of know everyone — it’s like family,” she said.
That familial-like connection earned Walker; her younger sister, Lola Pettis, 8; and the pair’s grandmother, Patsy Wilkin, an invitation to march down Chestnut Street in this year’s 34th edition of the parade.
The red-haired trio was ready to go — decked out in green, shamrock buttons and jewelry, and other Irish regalia for the event.
“We just love St. Patrick’s Day,” Wilkin said. “I used to come with a group from Jamestown.”
“It’s just a nice day out — no matter if there’s rain or snow,” Walker said.
The Jack Curtin St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration is named for Curtin, a long-time Meadville businessman and civic leader, who died in July 2004. Curtin and former Meadville merchant Bill Kronenfeld started the parade in the 1987.
It started out as a simple march down Chestnut Street by the two businessmen in the late 1980s. It’s grown these days to a sure sign of spring in Meadville with several hundred lining the streets and several hundred more participating, no matter the weather.
Eileen Mullen, one of Curtin’s daughters who coordinates the parade committee, called the event a display of “the affection for our town and our community.
“Really, what we want to do is take a moment to celebrate all living in this community, this county where we support each other and love each other,” she said of the spirit infused into the parade. “We’ve seen a lot of resilience. This is a very resilient city.”
The parade has bounced back strong after two COVID-19 pandemic-related cancellations in 2020 and 2021.
The event also serves as a fundraiser for local charities through its Grand Leprechaun contest. The Grand Leprechaun is chosen through donations of $1 per vote with money raised going to charities chosen by those in the contest.
Alisha Sheatz won the Grand Leprechaun title this year with a total of 26,004 votes with her chosen charity the Meadville Medical Center Foundation.
This year, the five contestants raised a total of $56,689.11 for five area nonprofits, after 5 percent was retained toward supporting the parade.
Brenda Costa, executive director of the French Creek Valley Conservancy, was honored as this year’s parade grand marshal for her work with the conservancy.
Armendia Dixon, a retired educator, was named the Irish Rose of the parade — a woman who is filled with Irish spirit, and Mike Crowley, a Meadville Tribune reporter, was honored with the Irish Spirit award.
