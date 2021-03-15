It may have been a year later, but Saturday marked the second year in a row Meadville would go without the annual Jack Curtin St. Patrick's Day Parade and Celebration.
Just as it had in 2020, the event was not held due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the day was not without its celebrants.
The committee that organizes the annual event encouraged a "spending of the green," pushing shoppers to head on out and spend money at their local stores.
"While COVID may have canceled the parade this year, the committee is confident nothing can cancel the Irish spirit that we feel and see on St. Patrick's Day weekend in Meadville every year," said Eileen Mullen, the chair of the committee.
Some businesses took the suggestion to heart, putting out displays or running special promotions for the day. One such business, The Woolen Mill, even had a wheel that shoppers could spin — if they were wearing green — with various prizes available, ranging from a pair of sunglasses to discounts off of certain items.
Woolen Mill employee Joan Kocan said the store saw "quite a few" people take up the offer and try to spin. However, The Woolen Mill went beyond just handing out prizes or encouraging people to wear green — it also donated 20 percent of the proceeds it generated on the holiday to Women's Services in the spirit of the Grand Leprechaun contest typically held in the days leading up to the parade to raise money for local nonprofits.
Over at the Firehouse Tap & Grille, the eatery saw a strong attendance of people celebrating what would have been the weekend of the parade, though one that was tempered by COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of people.
"It was pretty steady," said server Annie Lawless. "We had a good dinner crowd."
While the restaurant wasn't able to have its usual full St. Patrick's Day weekend celebrations or put up decorations, staff members did show their spirit by wearing green. Many Irish or holiday-appropriate meals were served as a special for the day, such as shepherd's pie and green-colored beer.
One person who definitely did not let the parade cancellation get his spirit down was Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff. As he has since he was Meadville's mayor, Soff ventured downtown wearing a kilt and other appropriate Irish attire.
"Because we still have the spirit of Jack Curtin, who would want us to celebrate downtown Meadville not just this day but every day," Soff said about what made him still decide to go out in his kilt despite the cancellation of the parade.
"And frankly, how could I miss the opportunity to wear a kilt?" he followed up.
Soff, alongside his wife, Lori, and daughter Victoria, paid a visit to various local businesses. These included Indigo Boutique and Botanica, French Creek Coffee and Tea Co., and Mannino's Italian Garden, the last of which Soff jokingly referred to as his favorite Southern Irish restaurant.
Despite what once might expect from his love of the holiday, Soff said he has "absolutely no Irish blood or ancestry," though he claimed that changed on St. Patrick's Day weekend.
For Soff's family, the yearly kilt wearing is a much-beloved sight.
"It's a yearly tradition," Victoria said. "Wouldn't miss it for the entire world."
With the COVID-19 vaccine starting to be distributed, Mullen said the committee is anticipating a return of the parade and celebration next year, one made all the better by the two-year wait.
"We are hopeful that we will have a parade next year that will be bigger and better because we will have so much to celebrate," she said.
