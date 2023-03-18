Judith’s Jig Memorial 5K will cause some roads near Diamond Park in Meadville to be closed today. The race is taking place in its traditional format after being canceled in 2020 and taking a virtual format the past two years.
“We have between over 100 registered and we’re expecting more tomorrow morning,” said Sarah Miller, a Women’s Services Inc. education specialist who is among the race organizers. “It’s a little smaller than pre-COVID, but for our first time back in person, we’re pretty happy.”
Race-day registration begins at 9 a.m. in Diamond Park and costs $25.
The race is expected to raise about $10,000 this year, according to Miller, and the proceeds will be split between three nonprofits: Women’s Services, Crawford County Court Appointed Special Advocates and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
The race itself and the choice of beneficiaries honor Meadville’s Judith Patterson Gilbert, a founder of High Tech Computing and member of the local chapter of the Business and Professional Women’s Club, which organizes the race. Gilbert, who selected the event’s benefiting organizations, died in 2010 after battling pancreatic cancer.
The race starts at 10 a.m., with registration and packet pickup beginning at 9 a.m. Pre-race street closures will start as early as 9 a.m. as well, according to race organizers.
The race begins at Diamond Park, travels south on South Main Street to Poplar Street, then turns east and continues to Liberty Street, where it turns south and continues to Ranz Bar and Grill, 10950 Liberty St., and back.
Intersections along the entire course of the race will be barricaded and staffed by volunteers and auxiliary police.
Once the roads are blocked, vehicles are not allowed to travel down the race route, but volunteers and auxiliary police will direct traffic through some intersections along the route at their discretion. If the volunteers or police cannot allow traffic to cross an intersection, the vehicles will be expected to turn around.
The roads are expected to re-open around 11:30.
