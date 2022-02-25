Snow may be falling, but late February never fails to bring out the green in Meadville.
Except, of course, when a pandemic makes indoor gatherings potential disease-spreading events.
After a two-year coronavirus-inspired hiatus, the annual Jack Curtin St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration is back. Marching along with it is the Grand Leprechaun contest, the fundraising campaign that has raised more than $250,000 for Crawford County-based nonprofits since 2004.
But things will be a bit different than what longtime contest supporters are used to, according to organizers. Not only is the pandemic still a concern, they said, but planning for the parade and contest began in January, when the county’s COVID numbers were skyrocketing.
“This is the Grand Leprechaun 2022 limited edition,” lead organizer Eileen Mullen said this week.
“We wanted people to recognize it’s similar, but not exactly the same,” added Victoria Soff, a member of the team that organizes the contest. Soff is also vice president of Meadville Independent Business Alliance. Many of the alliance’s members will host gold boxes where contest supporters cast their “votes” in the form of charitable donations.
The big difference for this year’s Grand Leprechaun contest is the move away from the pool of five or six candidates campaigning for various nonprofits that has provided a friendly sense of competition to drive donations in the past.
Instead of competing nonprofits, 2022 Grand Leprechaun donations will all benefit a single charity: Center for Family Services Inc. (CFS).
The selection of a single beneficiary this year accomplishes two goals, according to Mullen. It recognizes CFS for its efforts to help community members who need it most over the past two years and it helps to shine a spotlight on downtown businesses.
The recognition was particularly significant for CFS, according to Executive Director Jason Nesbitt. Since there will be no restrictions on how the donated funds are used, CFS will be better able to respond to unexpected situations that otherwise might fall outside the organization’s ability to help. Recent contests prior to the pandemic typically raised $15,000 to $20,000 each year.
“It means a lot,” Nesbitt said, lauding the work of a staff that saw the organization’s budget increase nearly 10 times “in the blink of an eye” as it worked to administer rental assistance and other programs in the midst of a shutdown. In contrast to many businesses, the pandemic has meant an explosion of work for CFS — but that’s not necessarily good news for the community at large, since it means many members are struggling with basic needs.
The vast new responsibilities came on top of the work CFS was already performing, Nesbitt recalled, as he thought back to early in the pandemic. “Imagine if your world stopped after your child had been removed from your home and you’re working on trying to set up that reunification,” he said.
The Meadville area is home to numerous worthy nonprofits, but according to parade organizer Andy Walker the choice of CFS as the single beneficiary this year was an easy one.
“They have a broad mission that hits some important things for the community,” Walker said, “and we want to recognize them for their service during the pandemic and also continue to support the needs of the community.”
When the 2022 Grand Leprechaun contest is complete on March 11, the parade will follow the next day with Dawnmel Grove as the reigning Grand Leprechaun. When Grove raised more than $11,000 in 2020 for the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, she never got to march in the parade.
In fact, the 2022 parade will take place exactly two years after Walker, who was then Meadville’s city manager, rescinded the permit he had previously issued for the 2020 parade.
In addition to helping CFS, the format of this year’s Grand Leprechaun contest means a return to the event’s roots.
When Mullen’s father, Jack Curtin, started the parade in 1988, the whole point, she said, was to provide a fun activity “to bring people into the stores and to increase foot traffic in March.”
The seismic shift toward online shopping over the past two years means the need for such an event is still there, according to Soff.
“Any time there are downtown events,” she said, “we still hear people — even familiar faces — say, ‘Oh, I’ve never been in this store before.’”
Contest supporters looking for that leprechaun-inspired sense of competition will still be able to quench their desire, however. This year, donations will count as a vote for the business where the donation is made. The 17 participating businesses — a nod to March 17, of course — will have prominently placed gold boxes for donations and the establishment collecting the most will receive the parade’s annual Irish Spirit Award.
You can give
The 33rd annual Jack Curtin St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration, which marches from Diamond Park to the Downtown Mall, will begin at noon on March 12. The 2022 Grand Leprechaun contest, the parade’s charitable fundraiser, begins today, continues until March 11 and benefits Center for Family Services Inc. Anyone wearing green is welcome to participate in the parade. Prizes for best costume will be awarded inside the mall afterward.