Firefighters responding to Meadville Medical Center’s Liberty Street facility just before noon Thursday encountered flooding in one ground floor area and an electrical disruption that raised concerns about moving patients from the intensive care unit (ICU), according to Chief Patrick Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department.
The flooding in the Cardiac Care Center was soon traced to a ceiling-mounted sprinkler head, according to Wiley. No one was injured in the incident.
“We called in more manpower because of the amount of flooding that was happening. They were also having some electrical issues up in the ICU, so in case we had to move patients we brought in more staff,” he said. “It was a pretty good amount of water.”
Brian MacMurray, the hospital’s vice president of ancillary services, said the problem appeared to have been caused by a frozen sprinkler line. Eventually a ceiling-mounted head connected to the line failed, allowing water to escape from the system.
“When it burst, if you can imagine, there’s a huge volume of water that the sprinklers provide,” he said late Thursday afternoon. “It literally flooded six or seven rooms with several inches of water before we could get it under control.”
The leak was controlled by shutting off the line that provides water to the sprinkler and relieving pressure in the system by draining it, MacMurray said. Once the pressure was decreased, the frozen line was repaired. The sprinkler system is independent of the hospital’s domestic water system.
The crisis didn’t end when the flood stopped, however. Water drained into the basement, where it landed on the hospital’s uninterruptible power source (UPS), which operates as a power filter for the ICU. When an electrical service interruption occurs under normal circumstances, MacMurray explained, the UPS provides an instantaneous power source to fill the gap of about five seconds before the hospital’s backup generator kicks in.
On Thursday, MacMurray continued, there was no loss of electrical service to the building, but the UPS suffered a blown fuse that briefly interrupted power to the ICU.
“Obviously, we had to repair that quickly,” he said. The solution was to bypass the UPS so that electrical service could be brought into the building without going through the damaged power filter.
“We are stable at this point,” MacMurray said. The UPS was undergoing further assessment, he added, and the power setup would be returned to normal after any needed repairs were completed.
While the details of the incident seem drawn from a hospital-based disaster movie, MacMurray said multiple redundancies and warning systems required for hospitals meant that harm to patients was avoided.
“I don’t believe that we had a patient at risk,” he said.
As evidence, he pointed to the automatic fire alarm, which detected the sprinkler activity and dispatched firefighters at 11:46 a.m.
In addition, hospital rooms are equipped with outlets connected to different power supplies — some filtered by the UPS, others supplied directly from outside the hospital. When the UPS failed, affected equipment was switched from one set of outlets to the other, according to MacMurray. The patient care equipment in question, including ventilators, is also connected to backup batteries that are regularly checked.
“In this case the batteries backed up,” MacMurray said. “We got indicators that the normal power was gone from the equipment and our biomedical department immediately went to the ICU and moved equipment around so that it was plugged into an active power source.”
Emergency response from outside the hospital worked efficiently as well, according to MacMurray, who extended praise to firefighters and other agencies, as well as hospital staff, for their quick responses.
Liberty Street near the hospital was closed temporarily during the response, according to Wiley, and Meadville Central departed the scene at about 2 p.m. The department was assisted by West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department while West Mead 1 Volunteer Fire Department provided standby assistance at the Meadville station. City police, auxiliary police and public works staff also assisted at the hospital.
Hospital Vice President of Community Engagement Don Rhoten didn’t expect the flooding to have a major impact on patient services in the Cardiac Care Center, though some delays and rescheduling could be necessary today.
“The damage was not so severe that that area will need to be closed for a long period of time,” he said.
By Thursday afternoon restoration services contractors had set up blowers and were working to remove water from carpeting, according to MacMurray. Determining how the sprinkler line froze was among the next priorities.
“We don’t know where the air infiltration came from,” he said. “We’re going to chase that and find out where that cold air was coming from and stop that from happening again, obviously.”