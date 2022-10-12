JEFFERSON, Ohio — A Crawford County woman has been indicted in Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas on charges of vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident in connection with an Aug. 9 fatal crash in Ashtabula County, Ohio.
Sara Murkens has been charged with one count of vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor, and two counts of failure to stop after an accident, one second-degree felony and one fourth-degree felony.
Murkens, 22, of 140 Lincoln St., Springboro, is accused of negligently causing the death of Billy Hosier Jr., 31, of Conneaut, Ohio, on Aug. 9, and failing to immediately stop her vehicle after a collision.
According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Murkens drove out from Ohio Route 84 onto Ohio Route 7 into the path of Hosier, who was riding a motorcycle northbound on Route 7. Hosier’s motorcycle then struck the sport utility vehicle (SUV) Murkens was driving, according to police.
Hosier died at the scene in Monroe Township, just south of Conneaut, police said.
Murkens and two passengers in the SUV — Joseph W. Weeks, 31, of Rock Creek, Ohio, and Katherine Murkens, 53, also of Springboro — fled the scene on foot following the crash, according to police.
