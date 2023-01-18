SPRING TOWNSHIP — A multiple-hour standoff with more that 25 Pennsylvania State Police troopers ended peacefully and without injuries Monday night but has landed a couple behind bars.
Jason M. Csorba, 44, and Carolyn A. Bayles, 37, both of the 7000 block of Beaver Street, Springboro, are in the Crawford County Correctional Facility, Saegertown, on charges in connection with the standoff at Bayles’ home. The home is located in Spring Township, about a mile west of Springboro.
The standoff began about 5 p.m. Monday and ended peacefully nearly six hours later around 10:50.
State police have charged Csorba with a third-degree felony count of flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and a third-degree misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
The arrest affidavit obtained by The Meadville Tribune states “Csorba has previously barricaded himself in attempts to avoid apprehension.”
Bayles is accused by state police of a third-degree felony count of hindering apprehension by harboring or concealing and a third-degree misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Both Csorba and Bayles were arraigned Tuesday morning on their respective charges by Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard.
Csorba is being held in the county jail in lieu of $70,000 bond while Bayles is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond.
According to the arrest affidavit obtained by the Tribune, troopers from the Meadville barracks went to the home around 5 p.m. Monday to arrest Csorba on a warrant from Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
The warrant was issued for Csorba failing to appear in county court twice on state police charges related to firing a gun at another man last year. Csorba is accused of possession of a firearm prohibited, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the Feb. 11, 2022, incident in Spring Township, according to the arrest affidavit.
The affidavit states Csorba also is facing charges for allegedly firing an arrow and assaulting Bayles at the home on Jan. 10. In investigating that incident, police learned “Csorba made threatening comments such as ‘I’m not gonna be taken alive,’” the affidavit said.
Online court records show state police have filed misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as well as summary counts of harassment and driving while privileges are suspended for the Jan. 10 incident. Csorba has not been arraigned on those charges, according to court records.
When police arrived at the Beaver Street home on Monday to serve the arrest warrant, Csorba was seen entering a pole barn on the property, the affidavit said. He then left there and went into the single-story home, the affidavit said.
Csorba then failed to obey police commands to come out, the affidavit said.
Police continued commands to both Csorba and Bayles “for an extended period of time. Again each failed to obey the request of Pennsylvania State Police,” the affidavit said.
Police subsequently called Bayles by telephone with her initially denying anyone else was in the home, according to the affidavit.
After a two-hour negotiation with Bayles, “multiple individuals to include two juveniles, exited the residence,” the affidavit said. However, the children said Bayles was supposed to exit with them, but she turned around and went back inside, the affidavit said.
State police then activated their special emergency response team, or SERT, for public safety, the affidavit said.
More than 25 troopers were requested to report to the scene along with local fire departments and emergency medical services.
With the arrival of the team, Bayles came out and was taken into custody.
The SERT members continued to communicate with Csorba in an effort to get him to surrender.
“After approximately six hours, Csorba exited the residence and surrendered to an arrest team,” the affidavit said.
In an interview with state police late Monday night, Csorba admitted he fled from police to avoid arrest. Csorba told police that he was going to flee out a back door of the home, but saw troopers, the affidavit said.
Csorba and Bayles face preliminary hearings on their charges associated with Monday’s standoff before Stallard on Jan. 31.
Meanwhile, Csorba did appear Tuesday afternoon in county court before President Judge John Spataro via a video link from the county jail.
Csorba’s appearance was for the bench warrant issued for his arrest after failing to appear twice in county court for charges associated with his Feb. 11 case. He had been free on $35,000 bond in that case.
At the bench warrant hearing, the court was informed that Csorba also had been free on $100,000 bond for a pending case in Erie County.
That case stems from Csorba being arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force in Erie County on Feb. 23, 2022, in Lake City. He had barricaded himself in a West Lake Road home and had a standoff with authorities for five hours before being taken into custody that day, according to the U.S. Marshal Service and state police. He was on the run from charges for the Feb. 11 case.
Spataro said Csorba’s bail was revoked for failing to appear for previous court appearances.
“He’s been in standoffs with police numerous times. It’s just too obvious,” Spataro said in denying reinstating bail.
