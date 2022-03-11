One Crawford County library is among more than 20 libraries statewide receiving grants for construction and rehabilitation projects, the Pennsylvania Department of Education announced this week.
Springboro Public Library will get $10,000 to aid in facility upgrades through the Keystone Grant Awards for Public Library Facilities program.
Library Director Aletha Samuels said the money will be used to repair a deteriorating library wall that has resisted previous attempts at repair.
“It was huge news,” she said Thursday of winning the grant. “It (the wall) doesn’t look nice. We can’t wait to get it redone.”
Samuels said the library would seek bids for the project “as soon as we can.”
The nearly $5.3 million in grants awarded to 21 libraries in 17 counties ranged from $5,250 for Bellwood-Antis Public Library in Bellwood Borough to $750,000 for several libraries near large urban areas. The funding was awarded through a competitive process and will help libraries improve their operations, install equipment and upgrade security systems.
In the state’s northwestern region, Albion Area Public Library was awarded $29,910 and Blasco Memorial Library in Erie will receive $117,757.50.
“Public libraries are a community staple — helping residents access critical services, resources and programming, from educational materials to broadband,” said Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “This year’s round of Keystone Library grants will help Pennsylvania’s libraries improve their facilities and operations to better serve visitors and patrons.”
Grants pay up to 50 percent of eligible costs in planning, acquisition, construction and rehabilitation of public libraries.
Samuels said the Springboro project was expected to cost under $20,000 and that the library was required to have its share of the cost before applying for the grant.
The library was founded in 1944, purchased its current location in 1994 and occupied the building, a former hardware store, in 1998 after extensive renovations, according to Samuels. Today, the library has 1,528 card-carrying patrons.
The repairs enabled by the grant will address an exterior brick wall measuring approximately 58 by 11 feet where efflorescence, a deposit of salt, has resulted in crumbling plaster and peeling paint inside the library.
The project will also involve refinishing a portion of the library’s stamped tin panel ceiling, according to Samuels.
“It has to be weatherized so dampness can’t come in,” she said.
The Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund that funded the grants was established by the General Assembly in 1993. The Department of Education, through the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Bureau of Library Development, administers the public library portion of this program which is funded from a portion of the state’s realty transfer tax.