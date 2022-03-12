SPRINGBORO — Springboro Library was awarded $10,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Education under the Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities program.
State Sen. Michele Brooks announced the grant awarded in a release Wednesday. The grant funding is expected to be used for safety and building upgrades at the library.
"Our libraries are an important part of our communities and a welcoming space where community members can access not only books, but resources, programing, broadband and more," Brooks said. "This funding for much-needed infrastructure upgrades will maximize comfort and safety for library patrons so that they can continue to connect with valuable resources and each other."