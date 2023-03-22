SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Sadsbury Township will hold a spring leaf/yard waste collection day and its cleanup day in May.
The leaf/yard waste collection will be May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a collection site at the township municipal building, 9888 Route 285, Conneaut Lake. The following material will be accepted: leaves, grass clippings, plant clippings, flowers, brush and branches up to 4 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length. Unacceptable material includes soils, food waste from gardens or orchards, food compost, plastics, lumber and any wood or tree limbs over 4 inches in diameter or 4 feet in length.
The spring cleanup day will be May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township municipal building. Items not accepted are electronics (including computers, monitors, printers, TVs), propane tanks, weekly household garbage, any type of hazardous material or liquid waste, roof shingles, large quantities of building materials. Refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners will be accepted. If freon is not removed and tagged, a $5 freon removal fee will be charged per unit. Car and light truck tires will be accepted for a fee of $4 per tire.
• More information: Contact the township office at (814) 382-8579.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.