The following are Crawford County cleanup dates and times submitted to The Meadville Tribune.
If your municipality holds a cleanup day, a municipal official should email information including the date, time, place and what generally is and isn’t accepted to tribune@meadvilletribune.com for inclusion in a future Tribune publication.
• Venango Township will hold its cleanup day on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the township building, 22506 Cemetery Road. Electronics such as computers, monitors and televisions will not be accepted. Other not-accepted items include paint, oil, batteries, tires, light bulbs, yard waste, household garbage or anything containing asbestos. Appliances will be accepted but must be tagged that they are without freon.
• Sadsbury Township will hold its spring leaf/yard waste cleanup day on May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a collection site at the township municipal building, 9888 Route 285, Conneaut Lake. The following material will be accepted: leaves, grass clippings, plant clippings, flowers, brush and branches up to 4 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length. Unacceptable material includes soils, food waste from gardens or orchards, food compost, plastics, lumber and any wood or tree limbs over 4 inches in diameter or 4 feet in length. More information: Contact the township office at (814) 382-8579.
• Cambridge Springs Borough will hold its spring cleanup day on May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carnival Grounds on Snow Alley. Items that will not be accepted are tires, batteries, liquids, hazardous materials, televisions and items that contain freon. Cost is $5 a carload, $10 a truckload, and $25 for a trailer or dump truck load.
• Sadsbury Township will hold its spring cleanup day on May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township municipal building, 9888 Route 285, Conneaut Lake. Items not accepted are electronics (including computers, monitors, printers, TVs), propane tanks, weekly household garbage, any type of hazardous material or liquid waste, roof shingles, large quantities of building materials. Refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners will be accepted. If freon is not removed and tagged, a $5 freon removal fee will be charged per unit. Car and light truck tires will be accepted for a fee of $4 per tire. More information: Contact the township office at (814) 382-8579.
