The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will again be conducting a spraying operation to reduce the mosquito population in Crawford County and lessen the risk of West Nile virus transmission.
The spraying will be done today in Meadville, as well as West Mead and East Fairfield townships. Truck-mounted, ultra-low volume spray equipment will spray Aquaduet, a reduced-risk pesticide, at a rate of .66 ounces per acre. The active ingredients in Aquaduet are prallethrin and sumithrin, and it is diluted with water.
Sprays will be done between 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. The route boundaries will focus on the following areas:
• Meadville near the Cole Drive and Forest Avenue intersection.
• West Mead Township in the areas between Route 322 and Liberty Street Extension, Lamont Drive and Stauffer Road.
• East Fairfield Township in the areas along Gravel Pit Road and Powell Lane.