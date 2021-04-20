This Earth Week, members of the Environmentally Conscious Organization of People (ECO People) of Meadville Area Senior High are hosting a tree planting and are committed to planting 100 trees on campus on Saturday.
ECO People was formed in 2019 and is committed to educating and engaging others in climate and environmental issues, as well as empowering students to invoke action and lead their community to a sustainable future.
The club is seeking sponsors for Dogwood and Sugar Maple tree saplings. A $40 sponsorship pays for the purchase of a tree sapling, fertilization, planting and upkeep. The remaining funds will be used to invest in additional tree plantings, educational workshops and rejuvenating campus gardens.
Organizations, families or individuals interested in sponsoring a tree can complete the short Google form at the link bit.ly/ordertree by Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Payment (cash or checks made out to “ECO People”) will be collected upon further coordination via the Google form and additional email correspondence. At this time, ECO People is unable to accept digital payments (Venmo, Cash App, PayPal).
• More information: Email ecopeoplemash@gmail.com.