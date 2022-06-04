Many people have great intentions. They buy treadmills, ellipticals, rowing machines, weight machines and all kinds of other contraptions for exercise.
Most of these will be found some time later as equipment to drape clothes on. Even though all are bought believing that they will be used to the max, rarely do the intentions match reality. These are invariably listed in yard and garage sale bargains.
Huge potential is never reached. Their purpose goes undiscovered and the owners never experience better physical shape, weight loss, lowered blood pressure, better self-esteem and overall general health. What a shame, amazing potential that is never reached. The necessary requirements like commitment, schedule, discipline, consistency, and priority are never lived out and therefore all benefits are forfeited do to heart and mind issues. The flesh wins.
Christians are in the same boat — great intentions on what they hope to become in Christ. They go out and buy all the helps, tapes, CDs, books, DVDs, spiritual TV channels, Bible translations, commentaries, concordances, and a sundry of other helps. Many become great dust collectors and coffee table displays.
They make one look very spiritual but never get on the inside. Folks have great intentions but lack the commitment, schedule, discipline, consistency and priority to live it out on a day-to-day basis. Therefore, all the benefits are forfeited do to heart and mind issues.
Many stay on the surface still needing the milk of the word and never going on to maturity where they can disciple others.
In 1 Corinthians 3:2 it says, “I have fed you with milk, and not with meat: for hitherto ye were not able to bear it, neither yet now are ye able.”
Hebrews 5:12-13 adds, “For when for the time ye ought to be teachers, ye have need that one teach you again which be the first principles of the oracles of God; and are become such as have need of milk, and not of strong meat. For every one that useth milk is unskilful in the word of righteousness: for he is a babe.”
What a shame. Much is forfeited like works, service, love, mountain moving faith, trust, power, strength, confidence, and an ever growing relationship with Him.
1 Timothy 4:8 says, “For bodily exercise profiteth little: but godliness is profitable unto all things, having promise of the life that now is, and of that which is to come.”
Spiritual exercise profits individuals, churches, families, neighbors, co-workers, your fellow man and woman, and God. When we engage in it, we fulfill the things that God would have us to do and accomplish for Him. We are no longer babes but mature adults able to know what the perfect will of God is.
And in 2 Timothy 3:16-17 it says, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.”
Lets get to it! All the benefits are waiting. You can do it!
Ron Brown is a retired pastor.
