Speed still is restricted on Conneaut Lake by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission due to the lake’s high water level, and high water levels at Pymatuning State Park continue to create swift and hazardous conditions on the Shenango River below the lake’s dam.
All of Conneaut Lake remains under a temporary slow no wake speed until further notice by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Mike Parker, commission spokesman, said Friday. All boats and other watercraft are to operate at slow no wake speed on the lake, Parker said.
The temporary restriction was put in place Monday due to hazardous conditions caused by elevated water levels from last weekend's heavy rains. Docks along the lake’s shores and areas near the normal summer shoreline became submerged earlier this week due to the volume of extra water.
Meanwhile, the water level at Pymatuning State Park's lake is dropping, but still remains about 8 inches above the normal level, Dan Bickel, the park’s operations manager/superintendent, said Friday.
The sluice gates at the dam remain open at around 58 percent to release about 1,000 cubic feet per second — the maximum release without inundating residential areas downstream, Bickel said.
"We're on the way down, but there's still a high volume of water going out," Bickel said. "There still are swift and hazardous conditions on the Shenango River below the dam."
The water level at Pymatuning isn't expected to return it's normal summer level until the first part of next week, Bickel said.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.