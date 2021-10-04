The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a special weather statement for Crawford County through 6:15 tonight.
Officials at the NWS said a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Ashtabula, Erie and Crawford counties through 6:15.
The advisory said a strong thunderstorm was near Ashtabula, Ohio, at 4:40 p.m. and moving northeast at 15 mph.
The NWS also said a funnel cloud was reported east of Painesville, Ohio, by a "trained spotter."
Officials said conditions are favorable for funnel cloud.
"Most of the time these funnel clouds are harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph."
Officials said if a funnel cloud is spotted, move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service.