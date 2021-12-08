Registration is open for the following sports training opportunities for Special Olympics of Crawford County:
• Floor hockey — Sundays at 2 p.m. beginning Jan. 2.
• 3 x 3 basketball — Mondays at 6 p.m. beginning Jan. 24.
• 5 x 5 basketball — Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 24.
Organizers said this is the first time these opportunities have been offered since the start of the pandemic.
Participation is open to new and returning athletes. To register a new athlete, visit https://specialolympicspa.org/get-involved/become-an-athlete to download the required medical form, which must be signed by a physician and returned to prior to the first practice. Forms can be mailed to 222 Chestnut St., Meadville, PA 16335, or you can scan completed forms and email them.
To register for sports training, email SOPA.crawford@gmail.com, or you can leave a voice messageat (814) 724-7346 (option 6). Please provide your name, phone number and email, and the sport you wish to register for. Organizers will return your call and email a link to a required participation form.