When second grader Harrison Conner recently approached Conneaut Valley Elementary teacher Barbara Heim with a rose on the lawn outside school, the moment had all the elements of a Hollywood tearjerker.
Heim, a first grade teacher, was in the final days of a 29-year career there.
She was being serenaded by all of the school’s first graders.
As the students sang “You Are My Sunshine,” one after another approached with a carnation and received a hug in return.
There’s more:
As her bouquet grew in her hand, Heim spotted Harrison in the distance, coming across the lawn with his rose. Covering her masked mouth with her hand, she shook her head in apparent disbelief then, recovering, stood up to give Harrison a hug.
The hug was then followed by another with both Harrison and his mother, Suzanne Conner, who had been hiding inside the school building with her son in order to surprise Heim. As the three embraced, the song gave way to a chorus of greetings from students who largely hadn’t seen Harrison in person since 2019.
In the middle of his first grade year, Harrison was diagnosed with leukemia. Heim, his teacher at the time, helped in catching the illness early when she noticed his fatigue and loss of color when he was playing with classmates. For all of second grade, as his treatment has continued and the rest of the country has weathered the COVID19 pandemic, Harrison has learned from home. Each day after school, Heim has traveled to the Conners’ house for an hour to teach him the lessons his second grade classmates have been learning in school.
Recalling the moment on the school lawn with the woman they’ve come to call “Auntie B,” Suzanne Conner said that while there were plenty of tears, there was little sadness.
“She started crying,” Conner said of Heim, “and I started crying. It was very sweet.”
The encounter was captured on video and posted to YouTube by another staff member at the school. Given the cinematic elements and the laundry list of media appearances Heim and the Conners have shared recently, it’s almost surprising that camera crews from around the country weren’t there to record it.
Since being the focus of a May 7 Harry Smith story on NBC’s “Today" show, Heim and Harrison have been profiled in The Washington Post and covered on People.com as well as other online publications and local television.
“She’s been a bit of a celebrity out here in the Conneautville area for the past month,” Principal Adam Jardina joked when asked about Heim.
Heim’s dedication has drawn national attention in recent weeks, but it has been a constant feature of her 35-year teaching career, according to Jardina.
“Barb is the kind of teacher you want in every grade level and every classroom,” he said. “She just makes such a connection.”
Taking a break last week from Portal, a puzzle-centered video game he enjoys, Harrison offered a similar evaluation.
“She’s a great teacher,” he said of Heim. “She’s nice.”
Suzanne Conner went a bit further, describing Heim’s as selfless in her willingness to help Harrison.
“She made this year fun and exciting,” she said. “It’s been a blessing to have her in our life. She’s going to continue to be in our life forever.”
The combination of the pandemic and Harrison’s illness meant that their daily tutorials required strict precautions, with a plexiglass divider between them. Not only did both wear masks, but Heim, who had seen her mother die from leukemia in 2015, added a face shield as well.
None of the equipment got in the way of Heim’s connection with Harrison, according to Conner.
“She would teach all day long, then come over here with a big smile on her face,” Conner said. “There was this light that beamed from her. When she smiles, it comes out of her entire face.”
Harrison’s desire to learn meant there was a lot to smile about, according to Heim.
“It was amazing,” she said. “We did a lot of laughing with the learning.”
By spring, the story of Heim’s work with Harrison had come to the attention of Jake Whitman, once a Conneaut Valley student himself and now a producer with NBC. Before long, Whitman arrived back in Conneautville, armed with a drone and GoPro cameras and joined by Smith, who sat down with Heim in for an interview at the school and talked with Harrison via videoconference.
Neither was all that crazy about being on TV, but Heim said Smith’s down-to-earth manner and professional approach made the experience enjoyable.
“It was nerve wracking and exciting all at the same time,” Heim said, “but it was a great way to showcase Harrison’s story.”
Conner said Harrison’s shyness made him reticent not only to be interviewed but to watch the final six-minute story that appeared on “Today."
“It was a little scary,” Harrison agreed.
The brush with celebrity has continued in the weeks following the appearance on “Today,” with the two women messaging each other to smile about their latest media appearance.
“Both her and I think it’s something we want to be out there because it is heartwarming,” Conner said. “Obviously I think very highly of Harrison and her, so I enjoy them getting the spotlight on them for a little bit.”
Their extended appearance in the spotlight comes after quite an 18-month period — so much so that it’s hard to know what a return to normal might look like.
For Harrison, the future could hold more appearances on campus at Conneaut Valley. His chemotherapy treatments continue, according to his mother, but they are much less aggressive than they were at the outset and healthwise he is doing “fantastic.”
Over what they hope will be as normal a summer as possible, the Conners will work on improving Harrison’s stamina. They’re optimistic that he’ll be able to return to part-time in-person learning in the fall.
For Heim, who days ago was in the middle of her final batch of report cards, there could be some traveling and visits with family if the pandemic allows it.
“I have asked her multiple times if she would reconsider retiring,” Jardina joked, “but she’s ready to ride off into sunset.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.
You can watch
Video of students' goodbye to Mrs. Heim and Harrison giving her rose:
youtube.com/watch?v=eWMUfZjbsc8