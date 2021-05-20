Voters in Spartansburg used paper ballots in Tuesday's primary election due to a setup error on the electronic ballot in the race for mayor.
Christopher Soff, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections, said Wednesday the error was discovered May 7 during logic and accuracy testing of voting machines.
The Spartansburg ballot incorrectly listed Ann Louise Wagner, a Democrat running for mayor, on the Republican Party ballot and not on the Democratic Party ballot, Soff said.
Resetting the voting machines would have meant reprogramming electronically all 68 precincts and there wasn't enough time to do so before Tuesday, Soff said.
"The (Pennsylvania) Department of State was made aware and the candidate was made aware," he said.
After consultation with the department, the board had corrected paper ballots printed for Spartansburg's lone precinct which then were used in Tuesday's election.