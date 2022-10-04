A Spartansburg business owner and forestry activist is one of three finalists for a significant conservation award.
Troy Firth, owner of Firth Maple Products and founder, with wife Lynn, of Foundation for Sustainable Forests, is in the running for the 2022 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award. The winner receives $10,000.
Firth was previously a finalist in 2019. The award is given in honor of Aldo Leopold, whose 1949 “A Sand County Almanac” is considered a founding text of the modern environmental movement. Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage, saying that such a connection is both “an evolutionary possibility and an ecological necessity.”
Along with Firth, the other finalists are Dotterer Farms of Mill Hall in Clinton County and Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm of Hellam in York County.
The winner will be announced later this fall. The award will be presented during this winter’s Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
“Pennsylvania farmers have made great strides toward protecting our water, soil and land resources for future generations,” Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “These finalists for the Leopold Conservation Award exemplify the culture of stewardship that characterizes Pennsylvania farmers. They are models of how we should all strive toward a sustainable future.”
In Pennsylvania, the Leopold award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, American Farmland Trust, The Heinz Endowments, Horizon Farm Credit, and Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
“These award finalists are examples of how Aldo Leopold’s land ethic is alive and well today. Their dedication to conservation shows how individuals can improve the health of the land while producing food and fiber,” said Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation president and CEO.
As owner and manager of Firth Maple Products, Firth has shown that forestry can be economically profitable and ecologically nurturing, the foundation said in a statement announcing the finalists. In addition to being the state’s second largest producer of maple syrup, his unconventional approach to selecting timber for harvest fosters healthy trees and abundant bird habitat. To better understand his impact, the National Aviary is conducting a multi-year study of songbird diversity in forests he manages.
“Ralph Dotterer Jr., Troy Firth and the Flinchbaugh family exemplify the conservation ethic of Pennsylvania agriculture,” Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Rick Ebert said. “Farmers consider our natural resources as vital partners in producing quality food, fiber, and fuel. We want our farms to continue producing so that we can pass them down to future generations. These three deserving finalists are being recognized for their on-farm innovation in improving soil health, protecting water quality, preserving natural habitats and generating clean energy.”
Applications were submitted by landowners, or on behalf of a landowner. Applications were reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders.
Last year’s Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award was presented to Brubaker Farms of Mount Joy in Lancaster County. Sand County Foundation presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 24 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation.
