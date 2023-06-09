A Spartansburg man has pleaded guilty in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to unlawfully killing deer, failing to tag and report the kills, and unlawful acts with hunting licenses.
Donald Dean Smith Jr. faces sentencing next month after entering guilty pleas to the three counts on Thursday before Judge Mark Stevens.
Smith, 58, of the 200 block of Railroad St., had been charged with 36 counts by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, but reached a plea deal with the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office.
Commission officers initially charged Smith with nine counts of unlawful killing of big game beyond daily or season limits; six counts of unlawful use of artificial light while hunting; three counts of loaded firearms in vehicles; three counts of unlawful use of a vehicle to kill deer; three counts of shooting on or across highways; 10 counts of failing to attach tags to big game kills; one count of possession of marijuana; and one count of possession of a hunting license belonging to another person.
Smith pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful taking of big game beyond daily or season limits; one count of possession of an untagged deer; and hunting with a license belonging to another.
Acting on tips, a search warrant was executed Feb. 6 at Smith’s property where multiple untagged deer skulls were found hidden in a ceiling compartment in a garage, according to the arrest affidavit.
A search warrant executed Feb. 7 on Smith’s phone found multiple pictures of antlered deer and text messages to various numbers of unlawfully taken deer, the affidavit said.
Smith faces up to 18 months in jail and a $10,000 fine on the unlawful taking of big game beyond daily or season limits charge, and fines of up to $200 each on the possession of an untagged deer and hunting with a license belonging to another counts.
He remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond awaiting sentencing on July 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.