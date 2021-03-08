SPARTA TOWNSHIP — The weekend death of a Spartansburg-area man whose body was found outside his vehicle in Sparta Township is considered accidental.
Elwin L. Gates' death has been ruled accidental due to hypothermia, Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell told the Tribune on Sunday. Hypothermia occurs when a person's body temperature drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit.
Gates, 74, was discovered Saturday afternoon on the ground outside of his small sport utility vehicle (SUV), which was in a ditch on Smith Eastman Road, according to Schell.
An unidentified man scouting hunting areas discovered Gates' vehicle, a Ford Ecosport, and the body beside it around 2:30 p.m. and contacted authorities, Schell said. The area where the SUV was found is about two miles east of Spartansburg and about two miles from Gates' home on Old State Route 77.
Smith Eastman Road is a dirt road with no winter maintenance, Schell told the Tribune. The SUV and Gates were found in an area with multiple inches of compacted snow and ice on the ground.
The investigation by the coroner's office and Pennsylvania State Police found the road mainly is used by snowmobiles and off-road vehicles during the winter, Schell said.
The death is considered accidental hypothermia as there were no injuries to Gates, according to the coroner. Also, there were signs Gates had slipped and fallen trying to get back into the vehicle. A walking cane was found inside the SUV. No autopsy is planned, Schell said.
The time of death is unknown, but the investigation found Gates was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday in Corry, according to Schell.
A side-by-side utility vehicle from the Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department had to be used to transport Gates from the scene.
Gates' relatives have been notified, according to Schell, who added funeral arrangements have not been completed.
Pennsylvania State Police and Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department assisted the coroner's office at the scene.
