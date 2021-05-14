SPARTANSBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of overnight break-ins involving vehicles and garages in the borough and nearby.
The burglaries, which did not use force, involved vehicles and garages on Mechanic Street in the borough and numerous vehicles along Concord Road just north of the borough in Concord Township, Erie County.
The break-ins occurred between 11 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. Among the numerous items stolen were two shotguns, a laptop computer, a digital camera, several drills, cash and change.
State police continue to investigate. Anyone with information regarding the incidents should contact the Corry barracks at (814) 663-2043.