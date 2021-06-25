CONNEAUT LAKE — The second Conneaut Lake Bark Park Summer Music Fest for this year will take place July 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring The Route 8 Band.
There will also be vendors, crafters and nonprofits set up.
Any groups interested in reserving a space at the event can do so for $60. The cost is reduced to $55 if the group donates to the silent auction, and is $20 for any nonprofits.
To get an application to reserve a space or for more information, call (814) 671-2809 or email petcem23@yahoo.com.
The music festival is free.