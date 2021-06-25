CONNEAUT LAKE — The second Conneaut Lake Bark Park Summer Music Fest for this year will take place July 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring The Route 8 Band.

There will also be vendors, crafters and nonprofits set up.

Any groups interested in reserving a space at the event can do so for $60. The cost is reduced to $55 if the group donates to the silent auction, and is $20 for any nonprofits.

To get an application to reserve a space or for more information, call (814) 671-2809 or email petcem23@yahoo.com.

The music festival is free.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you