CONNEAUT LAKE — Southside Cemetery Association will hold its Memorial Day service honoring veterans on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the cemetery, 7627 Conley Road.
The public is invited.
• More information: Call (724) 456-2904.
Updated: May 26, 2022 @ 4:00 am
