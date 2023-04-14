SOUTH SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — South Shenango Township will hold its cleanup days on May 31 and June 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the township building, 6865 Collins Road, Jamestown.
Items not permitted are household garbage, railroad ties, cement products, and paint cans with paint.
There will be a charge for electronics, televisions and appliances. The fee will be determined when the device is brought in.
There also will be a charge for tires.
