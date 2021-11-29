The sound of ringing bells has begun filling the air outside area stores, as the Salvation Army has kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign.
The Meadville unit of the Salvation Army began its campaign on Nov. 12; it will run until Dec. 24. According to Michelle Miller, captain of the Meadville unit, the group raised $7,000 as of Friday toward a $50,000 fundraising goal, the same as last year.
Red kettles will be located outside Big Lots, the post office, Walmart and Valesky's Supermarket from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except for Sundays. The money donated goes to a variety of programs administered by the Salvation Army.
"It goes to help the food boxes, it goes to help our rent and utility assistance program, it goes to help provide for people in disaster situations with clothing or furniture," Miller said. "We also help provide Christmas toys for children."
Across the Western Pennsylvania Division of the Salvation Army, the fundraising goal is $2.4 million. That division's Red Kettle Campaign spans across 28 counties.
Miller said the Meadville division was able to make its fundraising goal last year despite some difficulties. However, she's happy to be able to help regardless of how much money is brought in.
"I'm always positive about it because at the end of the day it will go to help people, and if we make our goals that's wonderful," she said. "If we don't make our goal, then we're still blessed and we're still able to help the people we can with the funds we do receive."
The division is "always" in need of volunteers, according to Miller. Currently the captain estimates the division has around 25 such helpers, though the amount of time each volunteer can assist varies.
Miller said some volunteers might only work a single day, some may do one day a week and some do it every day. Regardless, the need for more help is constant.
"We could always use volunteers," Miller said. "We're here to serve people, but in order to serve people we have to have people helping us."
Anyone interested in volunteering should call the Meadville division at (814) 724-3738. There are no major requirements to help out.
With the help, Miller is hoping for a repeat of last year when the division met its funding goal.
