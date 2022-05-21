In 1 Samuel 17:38-39, the Bible says, “Then Saul dressed David in his own tunic. He put a coat of armor on him and a bronze helmet on his head. David fastened on his sword over the tunic and tried walking around, because he was not used to them.”
“I cannot go in these,” he said to Saul, “because I am not used to them.” So he took them off.
It also says the Philistines are once again gearing up for war against the Israelites.
Saul, who is the King of the Israelites, and his forces come to occupy one hill and the Philistines another, with the valley of Elah separating them.
And it is at this time that the Philistines’ champion, Goliath, emerges from the Philistine camp. He’s believed to stand over 9 feet tall and wears bronze armor.
Goliath challenges the Israelites to send a man to fight him one-on-one.
He says that if the man can kill him, the Philistines will be the servants of the Israelites. However, if Goliath kills the man, the Israelites will be the servants of the Philistines.
For 40 days, Goliath comes forward and challenges the Israelites.
One day, Jesse tells his son by the name of David to take food to the camp for his brothers and their commander.
David leaves the sheep with a shepherd and goes to the camp in time to see the soldiers taking up their positions.
David then leaves the food with the quartermaster and goes to find his brothers.
But while he is speaking with them, he hears Goliath’s challenge.
Eventually David goes to Saul and says that he will fight Goliath.
But Saul does something interesting.
Saul reminds David that he is a only a boy. But when Saul reminds David that he was a boy, David then reminds Saul that he has killed lions and bears who tried to make off with his father’s sheep.
Listen, my friends, I just want too tell you that sometimes you have to remind your present challenge of your past victories because God is a repeat healer.
So, today, I just want to encourage you that you should have a praise because you have a memory.
If God did it before, he’ll do it again.
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.
