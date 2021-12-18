Pennsylvania State Police and local police were present around area schools Friday in the wake of messages on social media warning of possible school shootings and bomb threats occurring during the day.
Both police agencies and area school districts issued statements Thursday regarding messages warning of the existence of such threats. The messages did not contain specific threats, schools, persons or locations. Pennsylvania State Police said there were no known credible threats to schools in Pennsylvania.
Both state and local authorities said all threats would be investigated with anyone identified as making such threats to be prosecuted.
Paula DiGiacomo, first assistant district attorney for Crawford County, said Friday the office had not had any contact with schools or police in Crawford County regarding any incidents.
Information on what impact the threats may have had on attendance at area schools Friday was limited.
The Meadville Tribune reached out to area school district administrators both by phone and email, but received limited responses.
Conneaut School District, which has about 2,200 students in western Crawford County, was allowing absences on Friday to be excused, Jarrin Sperry, Conneaut's superintendent, said in an email.
"We are running about 25 percent absent today, which is about 10 to 12 percent higher than normal, but with COVID, normal is all over the place," Sperry said.
PENNCREST School District, which has about 2,750 students in the northcentral part of the county, was reporting absences as well.
"Student absence today is roughly double a typical Friday," Timothy S. Glasspool, PENNCREST superintendent, only wrote via email. Glasspool did not respond to followup emails or calls as to what that number would be Friday or what was a typical number of absences on a Friday.
Superintendent Thomas Washington of Crawford Central School District, which has about 3,750 students in the Meadville and Cochranton areas in central Crawford County, did not respond to either emails or phone calls.
Superintendent Stephanie Keebler of Titusville School District, which has about 2,200 students in Titusville and eastern Crawford County, also did not respond to either emails or phone calls.
At Jamestown Area School District in southwestern Crawford County, which has 400 students, Superintendent Tracy Reiser said the district was aware of the messages. "We have not received any direct threats of violence targeting any of our buildings," Reiser said via email.
Reiser said both state and local police departments were aware of the posts and increased their presence in the district.
"At no time was there a safety concern," Reiser said. "Our building attendance rates are 86 percent elementary and 87 percent high school which is the normal average range."
Randy Thaxton, administrator of Crawford Christian Academy in Meadville, had about 10 percent of its 210 students absent on Friday.
Thaxton said there were 22 total students in all grades kindergarten through 12th grade absent. However, Thaxton said four of those 22 were pre-arranged absences with nine others students who were absent on Thursday as well due to illness.
"It's tough to tell — we estimate it may be five to 10 out," Thaxton said of how many CCA students may have stayed home due to the possible threats. "Kids do get sick."
Thaxton said those absent Friday would be considered excused absences.
Christine Hess, principal of Seton School of Meadville, a private school with about 150 students in kindergarten through eighth grade, had 18 students absent Friday, which included illnesses. She said those students absent would be excused.
