Registered voters in 12 Crawford County precincts who didn’t vote in person in the November 2021 election or this year's primary election in May are reminded their precinct location may have changed.
The changes affect the lone precincts in Rockdale Township and Springboro, three Meadville precincts, and all seven Titusville precincts, according to the Crawford County Board of Elections.
Rockdale Township’s precinct is at Miller Station United Methodist Church, 28042 Miller Station Road.
Springboro’s precinct is at Springboro Volunteer Fire Department, 176 N. Main St.
Three Meadville precincts that moved are separate, but within other local polling locations.
Meadville’s 2nd Ward 2nd Precinct moved from First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., to St. Brigid Church Social Hall, 967 Chancery Lane. It also is the polling location for Meadville 3rd Ward 2nd Precinct.
Meadville’s 4th Precinct and 5th Precinct polling sites moved to the Meadville Senior Center at Active Aging, 1034 Park Ave., which is the polling site of the 3rd Ward, 1st Precinct. Voters in the 4th Precinct had cast ballots at Holland Towers apartments, 1120 Market St., and voters in the 5th Precinct used Wadsworth Avenue Evangelical Church, 339 Wadsworth Ave.
All seven voting precincts in the city of Titusville vote at the Titusville YMCA gymnasium, 505 W. Walnut St. Voters use the YMCA’s West Main Street entrance to access the building.
