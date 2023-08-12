LINESVILLE — Some residents of Linesville Borough will have to replace their water lines because of potential lead in them — at their own expense.
Under a new federal regulation, local boroughs must inspect all its water lines and replace any galvanized ones, which may contain lead.
At borough council’s meeting Tuesday night, council discussed the program and the impact it will have on the borough’s residents.
Kevin McGrath, public works director and council president, said the public works department already has inspected lines to 36 homes. Of those, 19 have galvanized pipes, which have to be replaced. The customer is responsible for replacement of pipes from the curb to the home.
McGrath said the crew can test eight to 10 lines a day. The borough has 467 lines (homes) to inspect.
Prior to the work session, council had a “show and tell” session where crew members demonstrated the hydrovac council had purchased to do the work.
During the meeting, McGrath recommended to council that notices be sent to the residents about the results and give them until July 31, 2024, to have the lines replaced.
Councilman Mike Chance asked whether the date is mandated by the federal regulation. McGrath said no, but he expects it will be coming. He said the need for replacement of the lines is a “public health safety” issue, referring to possible lead in the pipes. He also suggested that he believes the sooner the residents get the work done, the better it will be for them financially. He noted once the deadline to have the work done is Oct. 31, 2024. He believes that once that deadline nears, the supply and demand will increase the costs, as well as potentially have a shortage of supplies.
Chance was hesitant to mandate a deadline for residents unless the law mandates it.
Following a discussion between the four members president, McGrath, Chance, Dave Schaef and Michael Heaney, Chance suggested a “compromise.”
He agreed to give residents a year after they are notified of the inspection completion — with extension possible. The other three agreed and that was approved.
It was noted that will allow residents to plan for the expense, perhaps using income tax refunds.
Schaef suggested the borough send newsletters to the residents, advising them of the program.
In other business related to this program, it was noted that the borough must provide pitcher filters to the residents for six — paid for by the borough. It was noted that cost will have to be put into the 2024 budget.
In other action regarding this program, council previously approved renting the hydrovac to other boroughs. This will help offset the cost of the machine to the borough.
However, no set rental fee was established.
McGrath said the rental should include the cost of the operator as well, noting the borough must require the borough’s employee to go with the equipment to prevent any damage because of somebody else not knowing how to operate it.
Council tabled the rental figure until an appropriate figure can be determined.
