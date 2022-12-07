A 22-year tradition of collecting winter clothing items for families that need them continues this month.
Alma “Sis” Lane, 83, has been collecting socks, gloves and hats each holiday season since the beginning of the 21st century. The “Socks for Tots and Teens” effort was started by Lane and her late husband, Robert.
“All donations are given to families that need a little extra help to get through winter,” Lane said Tuesday. “Meadville is a wonderful town to live in. Everyone I asked about placing a basket for socks said yes.”
Collection baskets are available at the Market House, 910 Market St.; the Downtown Mall, 920 Water St.; Northwest Physicians Associates, 1012 Water St.; Cup n’ Spoon Coffee and Yogurt Bar, 882 Park Ave.; and Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main St.
The baskets will remain available until Jan. 5, Lane said.
