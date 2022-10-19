Local Social Security recipients say an 8.7 percent cost-of-living adjustment next year is great, but they still expect to be feeling the impact of inflation.
Last week, the Social Security Administration announced the increase for 2023, amounting to more than $140 extra a month for the average retiree recipient, starting in January. The last time such a Social Security adjustment was higher was in 1981, at 11.2 percent.
Dianne Wolmack, a retiree in Meadville, doesn’t expect the Social Security increase to make much of a difference for her.
“It’s nice to have a little more money — if they don’t take it (the increase) out in taxes,” she said during a lunchtime interview at the Active Aging Inc. Meadville Senior Center. The center offers low-cost lunches to seniors at a suggested donation of $2.50 a meal.
Wolmack expects to get about $100 more a month from Social Security next year.
“But, everything usually goes up,” she said of anticipated continued increases in her household expenses offsetting the rise in her Social Security payment.
Social Security recipients actually have been losing financial ground this year, because the cost-of-living adjustment that took effect in January 2022 was 5.9 percent while inflation has been running above that mark.
Consumer prices rose 8.2 percent for the 12 months ending in September, the U.S. Labor Department announced last week in its monthly inflation report. Continued rising food, medical care and housing costs showed price pressures across the economy, according to the department.
Because inflation is still on the march, it remains on the minds of seniors like Wolmack and Sandra Nicolls, another Meadville retiree having lunch at the senior center.
Nicolls expressed frustration — especially over the rising cost of necessities like utilities, food and gasoline.
“The last six months it seems things have gotten more and more expensive,” she said. “I spend $20 on gas for my car and I hope I can make it two weeks. What was a $50 bag of groceries now costs $75 it seems.”
Retirees Rebecca and Joe Barclay, who live in West Mead Township, say they’ve not been impacted much by high prices as yet, but they’re taking steps to minimize inflation on their household.
“We don’t eat out much,” Joe said, noting they go to the senior center for lunch if they want to go out.
“We’ve been staying home and not doing much,” Rebecca added. “Everything is going up — groceries and gas. We heat with electric, but don’t have the other (utility) costs.”
Inflation — especially when it comes to heating costs — isn’t expected to cool as temperatures fall.
Utility costs are expected to rise for the 2022-23 winter when compared to last winter, according to a forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Higher forecast energy expenditures are the result of higher fuel prices, combined with higher heating demand because of a forecast of slightly colder weather than last winter, the agency said last week.
The EIA’s forecast for average energy household expenditure totals for the winter of 2022-23 (October-March) are:
• Natural gas — $931, up 28 percent from last winter;
• Heating oil — $2,354, up 27 percent;
• Electricity — $1,359, up 10 percent; and
• Propane — $1,668, up 5 percent.
