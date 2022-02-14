CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The people of Cambridge Springs have spoken — or rather voted. They like roasted marshmallows and sharks the best.
The voting ended last Sunday in the Cambridge Springs Snow Sculpting Contest, and the winners were announced during Cambridge Springs Borough Council’s meeting the following night.
The People’s Choice winner with 341 votes was the “Marshmallow Roast,” submitted by Nana Lenox. She will receive a $50 gift basket of chocolates from Finney’s Chocolate Shoppe, donated by council.
The People’s Choice runner-up with 326 votes was “Sharks!!,” submitted by Julie Kania. She will receive a $25 Finney’s Chocolate Shoppe gift basket of chocolates donated by @The Right Place, Cambridge’s new local gathering center located in the Presbyterian Church. Kania will also receive a $10 gift card to Hole In One Hoagies in Cambridge Springs.
The Snow Sculpting Contest was the brainchild of Delores Hale, councilwoman and deputy mayor. But she said, with all the snow the past few weeks, it was a no-brainer.
She said she woke up one morning and thought, “We’ve got a lot of snow and it’s going to be sunny. Let’s do a snow sculpting contest.”
She contacted borough Manager Sandy Pude and asked if council could sponsor the contest with money in the recreation fund. The answer was yes. Hale then contacted the other six borough council members to see if they would be on board. They said yes.
She posted the contest on the Borough of Cambridge Springs Facebook page, and it took off.
When all was said and done, there were 27 photos from which to choose. The “people” voted for their favorites, with first place and runner-up. Council members then chose nine more recipients.
“Each one has something special about it,” Hale said.
The people who submitted the nine sculptures selected by council will each receive a $20 gift card from Hole In One Hoagies. Between the chocolate baskets and the gift cards, the money will stay local, Hale said.
The nine sculptures and the people who submitted them are: “Legos,” Kevin Myers; “Sports Balls,” Jessica and Cory Ross; “Hellbender,” Earth Wind and Wire James Byers and Tom and Tina Bowersox; “Giant Snowman,” Kim Throop; “SpongeBob,” Gabrielle Christine; “Sprinkle Donuts,” Kimberli Morrow Escalante; “Mickey Mouse,” Livermore family; “Bridge Over River,” Keith and Melissa Lane; and “Ralphie,” Lori Powell.
Hale said the contest had great response for such short notice, especially since the snow was not a soft snow or good for packing.
“It went super well for our first time,” she said. “It evolved over the weekend.”
Hale said if there is a contest next year, it, too, would be spur-of-the-moment because you never know how much snow will fall on a specific date in Cambridge Springs.