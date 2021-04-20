Get ready for some snow from tonight through the day on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service Office in Cleveland.
A rain and snow mix is forecast for tonight with less than 1 inch of snow expected.
However, on Wednesday about 1 to 2 inches of additional snow is possible before switching to a mix of rain and snow around mid-afternoon Wednesday.
Snow, mixed with rain, is expected to continue Wednesday night and into Thursday, though additional snow accumulation is expected to be light. There is less than a half-inch of new snow forecast Wednesday night and another less than half-inch predicted Thursday.
It all adds up to between 3 to 4 inches total before the storm moves off to the east by Thursday afternoon.